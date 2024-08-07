97°
Donaldsonville High School hosts ribbon-cutting for new campus facilities

4 hours 9 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2024 Aug 7, 2024 August 07, 2024 11:51 AM August 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

DONALDSONVILLE - Tuesday, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of renovations at Donaldsonville High School. 

Members of the cheer team and school band welcomed the community into the school's new facilities. 

The renovations saw an expansion of the school's cafetorium, a new stage, new administration offices, an upgraded front exterior, and a new entrance to the gymnasium. 

