Donaldsonville High School hosts ribbon-cutting for new campus facilities
DONALDSONVILLE - Tuesday, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of renovations at Donaldsonville High School.
Members of the cheer team and school band welcomed the community into the school's new facilities.
The renovations saw an expansion of the school's cafetorium, a new stage, new administration offices, an upgraded front exterior, and a new entrance to the gymnasium.
