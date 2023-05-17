82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Donaldsonville chicken joint shuttering after 51 years; owners cite health issues

3 hours 40 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, May 17 2023 May 17, 2023 May 17, 2023 7:42 AM May 17, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence
Photo via Google Maps

DONALDSONVILLE - Chef's Chicken, a popular restaurant in Ascension Parish, is closing down after half a century of service. 

"The Mistretta family would like to thank our patrons and staff for their support through these 51 years of service," the restaurant's Facebook page read. "Chef's Chicken will be closing its doors at the end of the business day Sunday, May 28, 2023."

The owners said they were closing the restaurant due to health issues and that they would be retiring. 

Trending News

Comments on the Facebook announcement made it clear that the business would be sorely missed, with many people congratulating the owners on a well-deserved retirement, while others asked for recipes. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days