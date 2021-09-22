Donald Trump sues his niece, several reporters for disclosure of tax documents

Mary Trump and Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is suing his niece and several journalists, according to The Daily Beast.

The suit, filed Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York, by attorney Alina Habba, seeks damages “in an amount to be determined at trial, but believed to be no less than One Hundred Million Dollars” from both Mary Trump and the three journalists with the New York Times, Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russ Buettner.

The lawsuit alleges that Mary Trump's disclosure of her Uncle's tax information to the Times was an illegal breach of contract as it allegedly violated a 2001 settlement agreement among the Trump family.

The former president's lawsuit also accuses the Times' journalists of "tortious interference" and says they "relentlessly sought out Mary Trump and intentionally procured her breach of the Settlement Agreement."

In a statement, Mary Trump said: "I think he is a loser, and he is going to throw anything against the wall he can. It's desperation. The walls are closing in and he is throwing anything against the wall that he thinks will stick. As is always the case with Donald, he'll try and change the subject."

According to Daily Beast, after filing the lawsuit, a spokesperson for Donald Trump issued a somewhat cryptic statement on his behalf suggesting more litigation could be on the horizon.

“More to come, including on other people, and Fake News media,” Trump said.