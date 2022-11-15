46°
Donald Trump announces 2024 presidential bid

MAR-A-LAGO - Donald Trump announced his 2024 presidential bid from Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night. 

"In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Trump said.

The former president was in office from 2016 to 2020. He ran for re-election and lost to President Joe Biden. This is Trump's third campaign for the White House.

