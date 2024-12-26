Don't know what to do with your live Christmas tree?

BATON ROUGE - Got a live Christmas tree you're not sure what to do with now that the big night is past? BREC will take it off your hands.

BREC is hosting tree recycling until Jan. 10. You can drop off your live, undecorated trees at the parks on Flannery, Highland, Liberty Lagoon, Plank, Scotlandville, or Zachary from dawn until dusk at the designated drop-off location.

Southeastern Louisiana University will also take your live trees specifically to enhance and reinforce local wetlands. Discarded trees can be used to reinforce marshlands that have been affected by erosion and coastal loss.

Dropoff for SLU begins on Jan. 6 and will go until the day after Mardi Gras at 18104 Highway 190 in Hammond.