Dollar General recalls coffee brand after glass shards found in packaging
Discount store Dollar General has recalled eight-ounce containers of Clover Valley instant coffee after glass shards were found inside.
Three total lots were recalled: lots 5163, 5164 and 5165. They were sold between July 9 and 21. Their best-by dates are Dec. 13 and 14 of 2026.
No injuries have been reported.
According to the FDA, Dollar General is inspecting the glass contamination.
You can receive a full refund of your coffee purchase by contacting Dollar General customer support at customercare@dollargeneral.com or by phone at 1-888-309-9030 from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. CST seven days a week.
