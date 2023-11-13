60°
Dog injured in apartment building fire Monday

Monday, November 13 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A dog was injured in an apartment building fire on Monday that displaced multiple people. 

According to the St. George Fire Department, the building on O'Neal Lane off of South Harrell's Ferry Road caught fire just after 1:30 p.m. 

When firefighters arrived, all of the people were out but a dog was still inside. Firefighters saved the dog, which was unresponsive until treatment from a medical team. 

Fire investigators are still determining what caused the fire. No people were injured and the Red Cross was called to help the displaced residents. 

