43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Doctors Without Borders: Trump endangers lives

3 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Monday, January 30 2017 Jan 30, 2017 January 30, 2017 7:19 AM January 30, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

LONDON - Doctors Without Borders says U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order suspending entry for refugees from Syria into the United States is putting lives in danger.

The Paris-based advocacy group says Trump's order "will effectively keep people trapped in war zones, directly endangering their lives."

Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French-language acronym MSF, called Trump's order "an inhumane act against people fleeing war zones."

It called on the U.S. government to lift the ban, end the exclusion from specific countries, and to restart the resettlement of refugees.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days