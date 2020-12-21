43°
Doctors Without Borders: Trump endangers lives
LONDON - Doctors Without Borders says U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order suspending entry for refugees from Syria into the United States is putting lives in danger.
The Paris-based advocacy group says Trump's order "will effectively keep people trapped in war zones, directly endangering their lives."
Doctors Without Borders, also known by its French-language acronym MSF, called Trump's order "an inhumane act against people fleeing war zones."
It called on the U.S. government to lift the ban, end the exclusion from specific countries, and to restart the resettlement of refugees.
