Doctor from Baton Rouge killed in hostage situation at Texas office

AUSTIN, TX — A woman from Baton Rouge is dead after a nearly six-hour long standoff in Texas that began Tuesday night.

According to KVUE, the deadly hostage situation unfolded at a doctor's office near MoPac Expressway.

According to representatives with the Austin Police Department, authorities sent a robot equipped with a camera unit into the building and spotted the victim. At that point, the SWAT team entered the building and found two people dead.

Local news sources identified one of the people killed as Dr. Katherine Lindley Dodson of Baton Rouge. Officials said she was killed by Dr. Bharat Narumanchi, who then killed himself. Narumanchi reportedly had a terminal cancer diagnosis, according to KEYE.

Reports said Narumanchi entered Children's Medical Group carrying what appeared to be a pistol, a shotgun, and two duffel bags before taking five people hostage. Several escaped and others were allowed to leave until it was only Narumanchi and Dodson left in the building.

Officials said Narumanchi did not work at the office but was there about a week prior to apply for a volunteer position. Police said he was denied that position, but they're still investigating whether that or his cancer diagnosis was a factor in the attack.

Dodson was a 2003 graduate at the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and taught at Harvard Medical School. She was a doctor and partner at Children's Medical Group and had lived and worked in the Austin area since 2007.

Her parents are Katherine and Paul Spaht. Her mother, Katherine, is a retired LSU Law professor. Her father is Baton Rouge attorney Paul Spaht.



Interim LSU President Tom Galligan released the following statement in response to Dodson's death.

"We are shocked at the tragic loss of Lindley, and our hearts go out to Katherine, Paul, Drew, and the entire family. Words fail us but we offer our good thoughts, sympathy, and prayers to our friends and colleague."

The situation remains under investigation.