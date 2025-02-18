Do you know what's on the ballot? Coalition to host town halls designed to explain the March election

BATON ROUGE - Community leaders are hosting an educational meeting designed to teach residents about the four constitutional amendments on the March ballot.

The Power Coalition for Equity and Justice is hosting a kickoff meeting for the "Give Me All My Power" tour where leaders will host critical discussions about how politics and social circumstances are affecting citizens' lives.

The first of these meetings will be hosted on Feb. 20 with activist Gary Chambers, strategist Geno McClaughlin and Power Coalition President Ashley Shelton.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Valdry Center of Philanthropy at Southern University.

Attendees are encouraged to register on Eventbrite here to secure a spot.