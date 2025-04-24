81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

District Attorney Hillar Moore discusses proposed tax on the ballot in May

3 hours 29 minutes 1 second ago Thursday, April 24 2025 Apr 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 10:06 AM April 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore stopped by 2une In on Thursday to discuss a proposed tax on the May 3 ballot. 

Moore is asking voters to approve a new property tax that would charge taxpayers an additional four mills over the next 20 years. A mill is $1 of tax on every $1,000 of assessed property.

Moore says this will address budget issues for his office.

"It's been chronically underfunded and understaffed for years, decades really, compared to Orleans and Jefferson," Moore said.

Trending News

For more information about what's on the May 3 ballot, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days