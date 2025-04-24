District Attorney Hillar Moore discusses proposed tax on the ballot in May

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore stopped by 2une In on Thursday to discuss a proposed tax on the May 3 ballot.

Moore is asking voters to approve a new property tax that would charge taxpayers an additional four mills over the next 20 years. A mill is $1 of tax on every $1,000 of assessed property.

Moore says this will address budget issues for his office.

"It's been chronically underfunded and understaffed for years, decades really, compared to Orleans and Jefferson," Moore said.

