Distracted driver crashes into police car

ZACHARY – A distracted driver crashed into a police car Saturday, further reminding all of us to pay attention.

Luckily, this lesson wasn’t catastrophic- there were no reports of any injuries.

The reminder came after a post Saturday purportedly showing a crash between a distracted driver and a police officer.

Police posted pictures on Facebook of the crash with a reminder that it is illegal to drive distracted.

“PUT YOUR PHONE DOWN [sic] and focus on the road! distracted driving contributes to countless crashes,” police said in a reminder about state law.

*****************************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz