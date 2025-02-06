Dispute between former, current council members stems from items moved to Newman Community Center

BATON ROUGE — Trucks full of metal shelves, old tables and a ping pong table were moved Thursday from an old fire station in Scotlandville to the Jewel J. Newman Community Center.

According to former District 2 Councilwoman Chauna Banks, the transport of supplies is the latest step in a dispute between her and her successor Anthony Kenney.

The Jewel J. Newman Community Center houses the Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative Health Center and Office of Social Services Kenney, who took over for Banks in January, also has an office in the center.

Banks told WBRZ that the furniture reshuffling began when she arranged to renovate the community center, which was the subject of a January vandalism. This included getting new floors and painting the building.

Shifting things around to make room for new floors and painting strained the building's capacity, Banks said. She said she asked East Baton Rouge Parish Attorney Greg Rome for a key to the old fire station for storage while repairs were made at the community center.

Banks said when Kenney took over as District 2 councilman, they had agreed to speak every week about moving things. Banks says she has been trying to get some personal belongings from the community center but says Kenney has refused to speak to her for weeks.

Banks said she's contacted multiple parish agencies about this. Her next step was contacting a personal attorney on Thursday.

Kenney did not respond for comment, instead referring to Rome. Rome has also not responded.