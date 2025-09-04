91°
Latest Weather Blog
Disabled veteran hunters approved for any legal weapon during primitive weapon deer seasons this fall
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission on Thursday approved an emergency declaration that allows any disabled veteran to use any legal weapon during the upcoming deer seasons for those with primitive weapons.
The panel voted Thursday.
Trending News
The primitive weapons season opens Oct. 11 in areas 3, 7, 8 and 10 — or roughly an area southwest of a line from Leesville to Morgan City. It opens in northwestern and north central Louisiana on Oct. 18, which is Area 2, and in all other areas of the state on Nov. 8.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year...
-
BRFD: Three adults, child displaced by fire on Dalton Street
-
THE INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Woman details concerning encounters with ex-BRPD officer awaiting sentencing
-
Good 2 Eat: Cane Syrup Glazed Green Beans and Dr. Pepper Drumsticks
-
Southern alumna, New Orleans native produces, directs documentary about Katrina's legacy 20...
Sports Video
-
McKinley, Capitol highs face off in Downtown Showdown on Thursday, continuing 70-year...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Tiger Stadium's east side expansion ushers in new millennium for...
-
LSU's offensive line focused on building a bond off the field in...
-
Saints prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals for regular season opener at...
-
Brian Kelly speaks to media as Tigers enter Week 2 undefeated for...