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Disabled 18-wheeler closes Highway 44 northbound at Highway 941 in Gonzales

1 hour 41 seconds ago Friday, April 24 2026 Apr 24, 2026 April 24, 2026 3:39 PM April 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — A disabled 18-wheeler left Highway 44 northbound closed at Highway 941 on Friday afternoon. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, northbound traffic is currently being diverted onto Highway 941. 

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Drivers in the area should expect delays and use alternate routes. 

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