Detectives searching for suspect believed to have robbed Circle K

BATON ROUGE - Officers are searching for a suspect who demanded money from a gas station clerk Saturday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the photographed individual walked into the Circle K on Nicholson Drive Saturday night just after 8 p.m.. The person then demanded money from the clerk, but detectives did not specify whether money was taken.

The victim told detectives that the suspect led them to believe they had a weapon. The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Capital Region CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.