Detectives searching for runaway 15-year-old last seen in the Gardere area
BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Parish deputies are looking for a missing 15-year-old they believe to have run away.
A poster shared with WBRZ read that 15-year-old My'kala Howard was last seen in the Gardere area on Monday afternoon around 3 p.m. She was wearing khaki bottoms and an orange collared shirt.
Anyone with information on Howard's whereabouts is asked to call (225) 428-5065.
