Detectives searching for person who allegedly shoplifted $4,000 in merchandise from stores

Wednesday, August 07 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office are searching for a person who allegedly stole around $4,000 worth in merchandise from retail stores.

Investigators believe this individual is responsible for numerous thefts from retail stores throughout the parish.

Anyone with information should contact 225-344-7867.

