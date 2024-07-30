94°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives searching for man who threw furniture into middle of roadway
HAMMOND - Police are searching for a man who was seen putting trashed furniture in the middle of an intersection.
The man pictured above, a white man driving a Ford truck, was seen throwing furniture in the middle of the road at the intersection of East Hansen Street and Range Road.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact the Hammond Police Department at (985) 277-5710.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man wanted for misappropriation of funds from Ponchatoula cemetery arrested after manhunt
-
Deer Run subdivision gets the green light from federal judge
-
BRPD arrests 61-year-old man in stabbing death
-
New data shows lack of ordered firearm returns for convicted domestic abusers
-
Judge sets Wednesday hearing after Port Allen resident challenges mayoral candidate's residency