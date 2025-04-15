81°
Detectives looking to identify two people allegedly involved in Saturday shooting

Tuesday, April 15 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are looking to identify two persons of interest in a shooting that happened Saturday.

Detectives said the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Town South Avenue. The shooting happened on April 12. 

Anyone with information on the identities of the two people pictured above is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

