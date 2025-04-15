81°
Latest Weather Blog
Detectives looking to identify two people allegedly involved in Saturday shooting
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are looking to identify two persons of interest in a shooting that happened Saturday.
Detectives said the shooting happened in the 7300 block of Town South Avenue. The shooting happened on April 12.
Trending News
Anyone with information on the identities of the two people pictured above is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Councilman announces scholarship opportunity for outstanding high school seniors
-
PREVIEW: Task force to present initial designs for new juvenile detention facilities
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: The man known as the 'Walter Cronkite' of Baton...
-
Missing Lafayette children found safe; endangerment alert canceled
-
Two LSU students competing in 'American Idol' top 24 on WBRZ