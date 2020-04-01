Despite quick recovery, Dept. of Transportation Secretary warns COVID-19 is grave illness

Shawn WIlson, Department of Transportation Secretary Photo: DOTD

LAFAYETTE — Even as Louisiana saw an unsettling spike in coronavirus-related deaths, Tuesday, there are still stories of patients who've recovered.

KATC reports that Department of Transportation Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson, a resident of Lafayette, is now back to work after being symptom-free for about five days.

"I would advise folks, particularly who are at home and are treating themselves and maybe not necessarily in a critical care condition, to really take it easy and to be very mindful that it's a slow process," said Wilson.

Dr. Tina Stefanski with the Department of Health warns that every patient is different, but that recovery generally begins one week following the onset of symptoms.

"As long as you have three days of no symptoms, so 72 hours, most people are considered free from transmission to others," explained Stefanski.

Wilson wants people to recognize that although he recovered from COVID-19, the virus is not to be taken lightly.

"This is a very serious matter. It's affecting everyone differently," said Wilson. "My baseline health, perhaps, contributed greatly to my ability to recovery. I didn't have any underlying medical conditions that will exacerbate the problem."

Wilson is reminding the public that stopping the spread is a community effort.

"It's important for everyone to do their fair share in making sure that we are responsible citizens to help protect each other."