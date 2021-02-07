Despite a game high 27 points from Samkelo Cele, Southern falls to Grambling 72-69

Seeking revenge for an early January loss to Southern, Grambling was determined to not lot the hardwood Bayou Classic fall into the wrong hands. The Tigers started the game on a 19-0 run and led by 7 at the half.

But in the second, thanks to a game high 27 points from Samkelo Cele, Southern would have a chance to tie in the closing seconds but missed a chance to force overtime. Grambling gets a big road and SWAC victory 72-69.

Highlights from some Bayou Classic Basketball tonight between @SouthernUsports and @GSU_TIGERS:



- Jags fought back from early 19-0 deficit

- Trailed by 7 at half

- Cut lead to 1 in 2nd half

- Chance to send game to OT but miss on last poss.#Southern loses 72-69