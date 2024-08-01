Latest Weather Blog
DeRidder mayor who resigned last week accused of raping juvenile
DeRIDDER — Beauregard Parish law officers said the former mayor of DeRidder was arrested Thursday and accused of having sex with a juvenile.
Lake Charles-area media reported that Misty Roberts Clanton resigned last Saturday, two days after saying she planned to take a two-week leave of absence. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office said Roberts was arrested Thursday and released on bond a short time later. A bond amount wasn't immediately available through jail booking records.
The sheriff's office said the State Police filed the complaint against Roberts, alleging third-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The Lake Charles American Press newspaper reported State Police received a complaint about Clanton, 42, on July 26, one day after announcing she was stepping away temporarily. Television station KPLC quoted a letter from Roberts' lawyer, Adam Johnson, which said she maintains her innocence.
