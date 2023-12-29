53°
DEQ investigating spill at Port Manchac

By: WBRZ Staff

PORT MANCHAC - The Department of Environmental Quality is investigating an Air Products spill that occurred Wednesday night.

DEQ said Air Products had a small release of synthetic drilling mud into Bayou Manchac. The mud has low toxicity and doesn't pose a threat to wildlife. Air Products company had a contractor on-site immediately.

This is a developing story.

