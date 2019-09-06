Deputy indicted following WBRZ reports on alleged misconduct turns self in

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy who was indicted after a series of reports by the Investigative Unit uncovered a number of sexual misconduct allegations has been arrested.

Jail records say former deputy Ben Arceneaux turned himself in Monday morning, days after a grand jury indicted him on malfeasance charges. Arceneaux resigned from the sheriff's office Friday, just hours after his indictment.

“He is accepting the decision of the grand jury. He is apologetic of his actions and those who had trust in him," a statement from Arceneaux's attorney read. "Ben has been cooperative and hopes to put this behind him.”

The allegations against Arceneaux first surfaced earlier this year after the WBRZ Investigative Unit spoke with several of his alleged victims. One of those women claimed Arceneaux demanded oral sex from her during a traffic stop.

Station attorneys had to get involved for the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office to release their report about the incidents. That report revealed Arceneaux was disciplined earlier this year after being moved to the jail and that he was unpaid for a period of time.

Following WBRZ's stories, Sheriff Mike Cazes placed Arceneaux on unpaid leave and called in Louisiana State Police to investigate.

A grand jury had previously met in November, but jurors sought to reconvene in December so more information on the case could be presented.