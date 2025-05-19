76°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputy headed to reported stabbing outside Goodwill involved in crash
BATON ROUGE - A deputy who was on the way to a reported stabbing at a Goodwill was involved in a crash along Coursey Boulevard.
Sources said the stabbing was reported at 6:40 p.m. at the Goodwill on Coursey. About 20 minutes later, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy who was responding to the situation hit a vehicle that was at the Coursey Boulevard and Airline Highway intersection.
A spokesperson for the sheriff's office said that the other driver was okay and walking around but took a personal vehicle to a hospital for further evaluation.
Trending News
WBRZ is waiting for more information about the wreck.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 On Your Side: What does healthcare do for you? A look...
-
Deputy headed to reported stabbing outside Goodwill involved in crash
-
Reward increased for capture of escaped New Orleans inmates as 7 remain...
-
Addis native runner-up on American Idol
-
Baton Rouge residents flock to annual Soul Food Festival
Sports Video
-
LSU softball loses in regional again
-
Southeastern softball falls to Nebraska
-
Catholic High wins second straight state championship, other area teams even their...
-
Southeastern softball looking to make a run in the Baton Rouge Regional
-
LSU tennis looking for NCAA history in quarterfinals