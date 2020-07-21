80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies: Woman punches man over mask dispute at Baton Rouge Walmart

BATON ROUGE - A woman punched a man over a dispute about wearing a mask inside a Walmart on Burbank Drive Tuesday evening.

According to East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man confronted the woman for not wearing a mask as they were both walking out of the store. 

As they approached near the exit, the woman punched the man in the face where he sustained injuries but denied medical treatment.

The woman was issued a summons for battery.

