Deputies: Woman arrested after bringing marijuana into Elayn Hunt when she went to prison for job interview

ST. GABRIEL — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after she allegedly brought marijuana into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center when she went to the prison for a job interview.

According to Iberville Parish deputies, 21-year-old Jeraneka James drove onto the grounds of Elayn Hunt on April 1 for a job interview when a K9 unit alerted prison staff to her vehicle.

James' car was searched, and prison security found a cigar packet containing 1.5 grams of marijuana.

James was then arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on introduction of contraband and possession of marijuana charges.