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Deputies: Woman arrested after bringing marijuana into Elayn Hunt when she went to prison for job interview
ST. GABRIEL — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after she allegedly brought marijuana into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center when she went to the prison for a job interview.
According to Iberville Parish deputies, 21-year-old Jeraneka James drove onto the grounds of Elayn Hunt on April 1 for a job interview when a K9 unit alerted prison staff to her vehicle.
James' car was searched, and prison security found a cigar packet containing 1.5 grams of marijuana.
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James was then arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on introduction of contraband and possession of marijuana charges.
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