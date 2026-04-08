58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies: Woman arrested after bringing marijuana into Elayn Hunt when she went to prison for job interview

1 hour 43 minutes 57 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2026 Apr 8, 2026 April 08, 2026 6:03 AM April 08, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GABRIEL — A Baton Rouge woman was arrested after she allegedly brought marijuana into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center when she went to the prison for a job interview. 

According to Iberville Parish deputies, 21-year-old Jeraneka James drove onto the grounds of Elayn Hunt on April 1 for a job interview when a K9 unit alerted prison staff to her vehicle.

James' car was searched, and prison security found a cigar packet containing 1.5 grams of marijuana. 

Trending News

James was then arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on introduction of contraband and possession of marijuana charges. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days