Deputies: Two hurt in Black Friday gun battle between two vehicles on I-10 near Mall of Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an apparent gunfight between two vehicles on I-10 after two victims brought themselves to a hospital Friday evening.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it was investigating the shooting with Baton Rouge police after hearing two victims showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The pair never contacted authorities or emergency responders.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said two cars apparently exchanged gunfire while exiting I-10 on the Bluebonnet Boulevard overpass, right outside the Mall of Louisiana.

An abandoned car was found near the mall, and its exact involvement in the incident is under investigation. Deputies are currently trying to get details from the victims, who are "not being forthcoming with information."

The victims' injuries are non-life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.