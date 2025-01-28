Deputies searching for vehicle burglar who shot at Denham Springs homeowner

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies in Livingston are searching for a vehicle burglar who shot at a homeowner who found their car being rummaged through.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the burglary happened early Monday morning at a home on Sherrie Lane. A homeowner saw a person breaking into their car. When they saw the homeowner, the suspect ran to a car parked on the road and fired two shots at the person. Deputies said no one was injured in the gunfire.

The getaway car, a black Ford Expedition, was reported stolen out of East Baton Rouge Parish.

No more information was immediately available. It was unclear what the burglar stole out of the vehicle.