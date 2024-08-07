96°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies searching for two suspected of stealing from multiple Dollar General locations in Ponchatoula

56 minutes 47 seconds ago Wednesday, August 07 2024 Aug 7, 2024 August 07, 2024 3:09 PM August 07, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for two people suspected of a series of thefts at multiple Dollar General stores.

On July 25, a man and a woman were seen on surveillance footage going into a Dollar General store on La. 22. Once inside, they filled a white trash can with miscellaneous items, including laundry detergent, then walked out without paying, deputies said.

Five days later, the same pair, traveling in the same black Kia Optima, went to a different La. 22 Dollar General where they again filled a white trash can with items they never paid for.

Trending News

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about who these suspects are, or their whereabouts, to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-6150.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days