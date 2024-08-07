Deputies searching for two suspected of stealing from multiple Dollar General locations in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA — Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for two people suspected of a series of thefts at multiple Dollar General stores.

On July 25, a man and a woman were seen on surveillance footage going into a Dollar General store on La. 22. Once inside, they filled a white trash can with miscellaneous items, including laundry detergent, then walked out without paying, deputies said.

Five days later, the same pair, traveling in the same black Kia Optima, went to a different La. 22 Dollar General where they again filled a white trash can with items they never paid for.

Sheriff Gerald Sticker encourages anyone with information about who these suspects are, or their whereabouts, to contact the Criminal Investigations Office at 985-902-6150.