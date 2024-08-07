95°
Deputies searching for two people wanted for attempted murder after shooting
PLAQUEMINE - Two people are wanted for attempted murder after a shooting that took place Tuesday, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Brayden Hollins, 19, of Plaquemine and Laron Richard, 24, of Plaquemine are wanted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder.
Anyone with information as to their whereabouts is urged to contact the IPSO at 225-687-3553.
