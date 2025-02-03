78°
Deputies searching for three people who broke into Tara High School and stole, damaged property
BATON ROUGE — Deputies are searching for three people who broke into Tara High School in January.
The three people broke into the school through a hall window on Jan. 19. Deputies said they stole property worth more than $800 and caused more than $1,000 in damage.
Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5064.
