Deputies searching for three people who broke into Tara High School and stole, damaged property

44 minutes 46 seconds ago Monday, February 03 2025 Feb 3, 2025 February 03, 2025 11:47 AM February 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Deputies are searching for three people who broke into Tara High School in January.

The three people broke into the school through a hall window on Jan. 19. Deputies said they stole property worth more than $800 and caused more than $1,000 in damage.

Anyone who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to call Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or the sheriff's office at (225) 389-5064.

