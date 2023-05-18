Deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General

BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man robbed the Dollar General on Magnolia Bridge earlier this month. The man reportedly walked up to the counter and held the cashier at gunpoint, demanding money from the register.

The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.