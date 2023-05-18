81°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for suspect in armed robbery of Dollar General
BATON ROUGE - Sheriff's deputies are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the man robbed the Dollar General on Magnolia Bridge earlier this month. The man reportedly walked up to the counter and held the cashier at gunpoint, demanding money from the register.
The man then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.
Trending News
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies arrest woman who drove 12-year-old girl to Central home where she...
-
USS Kidd museum director could play key role in uncovering new revelations...
-
LSU provides update on plan to improve lighting around campus
-
Emergency roadwork shuts down interstate on two separate occasions Wednesday
-
Bills targeting fentanyl dealers sail through the legislature amid deadly epidemic