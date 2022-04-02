67°
Deputies searching for missing Livingston Parish girl, possibly in Baton Rouge

4 hours 42 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, April 02 2022 Apr 2, 2022 April 02, 2022 4:06 PM April 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been missing for over a week. 

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Bennet Savage was last seen at her Denham Springs home March 25. She is believed to be in the Baton Rouge area. 

Deputies said Savage has black hair, brown eyes, is 5'3" and 118 pounds. 

The family told law enforcement Savage suffers from a medical condition and are concerned for her safety. 

According to deputies, no foul play is suspected at this time. 

