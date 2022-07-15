Deputies searching for missing Lafourche Parish man

BAYOU BLUE - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing man last seen July 2 in Lafourche Parish.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for 38-year-old Brandon Fournier. He was last seen around noon on July 2, walking north on LA Hwy 316 from Mary Beth Avenue in Bayou Blue.

According to the sheriff's office, Fournier is 6'0" tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He has shoulder-length brown hair and recently shaved his beard. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes and two rings on his left hand.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brandon Fournier should contact the sheriff's office at (985) 532-2808, or dial 911.