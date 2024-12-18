77°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for missing 60-year-old with schizophrenia, diabetes
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are searching for a man last seen on Dec. 14 who has schizophrenia and diabetes that requires him to take medication.
Freddie Metrejean, 60, reportedly left his home early Saturday morning and left, walking in an unknown direction along Jefferson Highway. He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, grey pants, sneakers, and carrying two plastic bags with him.
Trending News
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said there is a great concern for his health due to him not taking his medication since Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teen shows the Spirit of Christmas through her art
-
Denham Springs captures the Christmas Spirit with its town decorations
-
Nativity display at St. Anthony Catholic Church puts a colorful spin on...
-
Capital city prepping for New Year's Eve with just days to go...
-
Police respond to fatal shooting Monday night, bringing year homicide total to...