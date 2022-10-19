Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old boy last seen Tuesday morning

HAMMOND - Deputies issued a missing person alert for a 15-year-old boy last seen leaving his home around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, Chief Jimmy Travis reported 15-year-old Kevin Gremillion Jr. of Hammond was last seen leaving his Doe Creek Trail home.

Kevin is 5'10" tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has short reddish-brown hair. His clothing description is unknown, but he is believed to have an Adidas backpack and red and black Puma shoes.

Anyone with information about Kevin's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150 or Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at (1-800) 554-5245.