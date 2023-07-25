Deputies searching for men who attempted to break into Ponchatoula home

PONCHATOULA - Deputies are searching for four people who attempted to break into a home in Ponchatoula early Friday morning.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, four men with gloves, masks and guns went to a home on Wadesboro Road and tried to get in the door. Deputies said the homeowner activated an alarm and scared away the unwanted guests.

Anyone with information on the suspects should call (985) 902-2040.