Deputies searching for men who attempted to break into Ponchatoula home

2 hours 32 minutes 11 seconds ago Monday, July 24 2023 Jul 24, 2023 July 24, 2023 10:03 PM July 24, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PONCHATOULA - Deputies are searching for four people who attempted to break into a home in Ponchatoula early Friday morning. 

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, four men with gloves, masks and guns went to a home on Wadesboro Road and tried to get in the door. Deputies said the homeowner activated an alarm and scared away the unwanted guests. 

Anyone with information on the suspects should call (985) 902-2040. 

