Deputies searching for man who broke into woman's car, used her cards to purchase from gas station
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly stole a woman's purse from her unlocked car and used her debit cards to try and purchase from a gas station on Old Hammond Highway.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the theft happened on Aug. 25. The woman told deputies sometime overnight, her car had been broken into and her purse had been stolen from inside.
Someone reportedly attempted to use her card at the Save More Market on Old Hammond Highway, but the card had declined.
Surveillance footage from the market allowed deputies to identify a person of interest in the burglary. He left the scene in a black Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
