Deputies searching for man accused of stealing laptop from business along Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE — Deputies are searching for a man accused of a weekend burglary along Bluebonnet Boulevard.
According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, an unidentified man entered the side door of a business at 4450 Bluebonnet Boulevard on Sunday around 2:30 p.m.
The man then left a short time later. Deputies said he is believed to have stolen a laptop from the business.
A dentist's office is listed as being at the address provided by deputies.
Anyone who recognizes the individual pictured is urged to contact the EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at (225) 389-5064 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
