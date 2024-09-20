93°
Deputies respond to bicycle, vehicle crash on LA 90 over Atchafalaya River

By: WBRZ Staff

FRANKLIN — Deputies and first responders were called to the scene of a crash Friday involving a vehicle and a bicycle on LA 90, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said.

The crash happened on LA 90 going westbound over the Atchafalaya River. 

Deputies advised motorists to slow down in the area and expect delays until the scene is clear.

Officials did not specify if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

