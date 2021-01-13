Deputies: Pregnant woman feared for her life, shot and killed boyfriend during attack

BATON ROUGE - An early morning deadly shooting was justifiable, deputies said after interviewing the woman who shot a man on Hanks Drive before sunrise.

Deputies said the woman, who was not identified, shot and killed her boyfriend as he attacked her at an apartment complex in the 6800 block around 5 a.m. The woman, who was pregnant, is not expected to be charged.

The man who was killed was identified as Terrell Worthy, 26.

The woman having to kill her attacker comes in a new year following one that recorded a shocking increase in violent domestic situations. In October, WBRZ reported Baton Rouge Police were tracking homicides linked to domestic violence were up 700 percent compared to 2019.

"Violence is a socioeconomic issue, and the police cannot handle it without the help of the community," Chief Murphy Paul said at the time.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Deputies are handling the most recent case on Hanks Drive that happened on January 13, 2021.

Parish-wide, law enforcement and prosecutors are focused on the situation. WBRZ has reported, the District Attorney's office is working in conjunction with other agencies to develop a response plan for domestic and dating violence.

Wednesday, the D.A.'s office said the Hanks Drive justifiable shooting was the second of 2021 tied to domestic violence. Watch WBRZ News 2 later today at 4, 5, 6 and 6:30 for more on the situation.

For help getting out of a dangerous domestic violence-related situation, resources are listed below:

- IRIS: Domestic Violence Center in EBR

- Family Services of Greater Baton Rouge

- National Domestic Violence Hotline

- Crime Stoppers

- Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence