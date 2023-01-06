55°
Deputies looking for suspect accused of burglarizing Subway restaurants across Hammond Thursday night
HAMMOND - Deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into two Subway restaurants Thursday night.
According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, one burglary happened at the Subway on University Avenue in Hammond.
Deputies released surveillance video of the suspect walking through the establishment after allegedly breaking the drive-thru window and making their way inside.
The sheriff's office says the suspect appears to be a Black male wearing a dark-colored hoodie, a face mask and a backpack.
The same individual is believed to be involved in the burglary of a second Hammond-area Subway, on Airport Road, that same night.
Anyone with information about the suspect's identity should call the sheriff's office at (985) 345-6150.
