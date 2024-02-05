55°
Deputies looking for shoplifters accused of stealing from Port Allen Walmart
PORT ALLEN — Deputies are searching for two females who were caught on camera shoplifting from a Walmart in Port Allen
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the theft took place the morning of Dec. 31, 2023. The women were seen leaving the store in a black Mercedes.
Anyone with information can contact WBRSO at 225-382-5200.
