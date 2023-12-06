Deputies looking for shoplifter that pepper sprayed store employee

LORANGER - Deputies are looking for three men who stole a large amount of laundry detergent from a Dollar General in Loranger and then shot pepper spray at a store employee.

According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's deputies, three men went to the Dollar General on Highway 40 in Loranger on Nov. 26. Deputies said the men took laundry detergent, hid it inside trash cans and then walked past the registers out the door.

An employee followed the men out of the store to take a photo of the thieves, and one of the men tried to pepper spray the worker.

Anyone with information about the shoplifters should call (985) 902-2043.