Deputies looking for person who hit, killed 86-year-old man

ST. MARTINVILLE - Deputies are looking for a driver who hit an 86-year-old man in Breaux Bridge and kept driving, leaving him to die.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office said 86-year-old Charles LeBlanc of Breaux Bridge was hit shortly before 7 a.m. on Doyle Road.

Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding the driver. Anyone with information can call (337) 394-3071.