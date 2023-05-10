80°
Deputies looking for missing 14-year-old last seen in Addis

By: Sarah Lawrence

ADDIS - West Baton Rouge law enforcement is searching for a missing teenager last seen at his guardian's house Tuesday.

The Addis Police Department along with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is looking for Christopher Brisco, 14. 

Brisco was last seen at his guardian's house Tuesday afternoon. He was reported missing Wednesday morning. He is 14 years old, 5,5", and 100 pounds. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the APD at (225) 687-2222 or the WBRSO at (225) 490-8599.

