Deputies looking for missing 13-year-old from Prairieville
PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a 13-year-old girl from Prairieville who ran away from home.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said Kaidyn Chevalier of Prairieville was last seen Saturday, Nov. 8. Family said she left her home on Perkins Road and was headed toward Bluff Road while wearing a white Hello Kitty T-shirt with pink lettering, blue jean shorts and a pink hair bonnet.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about Kaidyn's whereabouts to contact them at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to the anonymous tip line.
