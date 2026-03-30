Deputies looking for 13-year-old who ran away from home

ADDIS - Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish are looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her Addis home.

WBRSO said 13-year-old Kaleigh Thomas was last seen Friday night, leaving a home in the Sugarmill area.

She was wearing gray shorts and a black “True Religion” shirt.

Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts can call (225) 259-1064.