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Deputies looking for 13-year-old who ran away from home
ADDIS - Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish are looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her Addis home.
WBRSO said 13-year-old Kaleigh Thomas was last seen Friday night, leaving a home in the Sugarmill area.
She was wearing gray shorts and a black “True Religion” shirt.
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Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts can call (225) 259-1064.
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