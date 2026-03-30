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Deputies looking for 13-year-old who ran away from home

1 hour 57 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2026 Mar 30, 2026 March 30, 2026 5:48 PM March 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ADDIS - Deputies in West Baton Rouge Parish are looking for a 13-year-old girl who ran away from her Addis home. 

WBRSO said 13-year-old Kaleigh Thomas was last seen Friday night, leaving a home in the Sugarmill area. 

She was wearing gray shorts and a black “True Religion” shirt. 

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Anyone with information about Thomas' whereabouts can call (225) 259-1064. 

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